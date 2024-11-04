Video of UPHC docs using Congress campaign notices for prescriptions in Tirunelveli goes viral

TIRUNELVELI: Doctors using torn Congress campaign notices as prescription chits at the Thisayanvilai Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) sparked controversy among Congress cadre here on Saturday.

District president of Congress's RTI cell V Rajiv shared a video on social media. He said that the doctors of the UPHC were tearing his party's campaign notices and using them for prescriptions. He demanded an apology from the health department and questioned if the department lacks fund for proper prescriptions. He asked why doctors would not use notices of the ruling party.

"The doctors have defamed our party by using our notices for prescriptions. Health Minister Ma Subramanian should take necessary action against them," he said.

Rajiv's video went viral on social media on Sunday. He also alleged that UPHC doctors arrive late for duty, forcing elderly patients to wait for hours everyday. "Subramanian visited this UPHC, few months ago and warned doctors against coming late for duty but to no avail. Disciplinary action should be taken against such doctors," he added.

The deputy director of health services could not be reached by TNIE, to get his version.