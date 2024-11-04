Will vouch for deputy office of assembly in Madurai, says BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan

MADURAI: Former BJP Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said that the party will vouch for the establishment of a deputy office of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in Madurai city.

Speaking to media persons, he said, "I appreciate the idea of creating an office similar to the secretariat in Chennai, at Madurai city. Madurai is the capital of Tamil people as the language was offered by Goddess Meenakshi here. However, the DMK is hesitant to establish a secretariat in Madurai. One must observe that Chennai is not the political capital, it is Madurai. Just as a bench of the Madras High Court was established in Madurai, a deputy office for the legislative assembly must be here. In the upcoming assembly election campaigns, we will vouch for the creation of the deputy office of TN assembly in Madurai."

"Actor Vijay, who launched a political party, claimed that he will be open to power sharing if they manage to capture power in the assembly elections. I believe that if a party captures power, it must allot atleast one-two ministerial berths to all coalition partners. The present government is not in that position. The BJP has implemented these terms in all states and union government, it is ruling."