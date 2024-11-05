35-year-old man held for murdering AIADMK worker in TN's Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: A 35-year-old man was arrested outside the collectorate premises on Monday, for allegedly murdering an AIADMK functionary for accusing him of stealing a temple idol. Police identified the suspect as K Kundumani from Nattarkudi.

AIADMK branch secretary Ganeshan (70) came to open his petty shop in Nattarkudi around 6 am on Monday. However, an unidentified person suddenly stabbed him to death and fled the scene. AIADMK cadre and Ganeshan’s family staged a protest seeking the immediate arrest of the murderer.

While this protest was underway, Kundumani was ‘nonchalantly’ waiting in queue at the collectorate to submit a petition. After a while, his turn came and he urged Collector Asha Ajith to initiate steps to repair a water tap leaking near his house. Following the submission, the 35-year-old was walking out of the collectorate premises, when he spotted the police personnel awaiting for his arrival. Police cast the net for Kundumani after a preliminary probe revealed an altercation between Ganeshan and Kundumani in the morning.

“When Ganeshan came to open his shop, he saw Kundumani. The elderly man allegedly told Kundamani that the latter’s wife, Pavithra, was not living with him only because he had stolen an idol from a Vinayagar temple previously. Police couldn’t prove this charge, and the idol was subsequently found inside a well. Irked over this accusation, Kundumani stabbed Ganeshan and fled,” a source from Sivaganga police said.

Wife and her grandmother assaulted hours earlier

Kundumani also allegedly attacked his wife and her grandmother in the wee hours of Monday. Sources said around 3 am, Kundumani assaulted Pavithra and her grandmother Karuppaye at his wife’s house within Koodal Pudur station limits. Pavithra is receiving treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital. Karuppaye, who lost three fingers in the attack, has also been hospitalised.