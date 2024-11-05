Archaeologists seek govt help to protect 300-year-old Maraiyur choultry in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation sought help from the government to restore a 300-year-old choultry at Maraiyur near Narikudi and preserve it as a heritage monument.



Sources said, Madurai Nayaks, Sethupathi kings, and Marudhu Pandiyars had built choultries for those going on the pilgrimage -- 'Sethu Yatra' -- to Dhanushkodi and Rameswaram. It is said that choultries in Maraiyur and Narikudi were built during the rule of Rani Mangammal from 1689 to 1706 AD.



President of Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation V Rajaguru and Assistant Professor of History at Aruppukottai SBK College Rajapandi carried out research on the choultry at Maraiyur. "There is an ancient choultry facing east with a big mandapam and veranda. Nearly 50 years ago, it was a school and presently it is not in use. Trees have grown on and around the roof," Rajaguru said and added that it was built using rectangular granite stone, brick, and lime mortar.



Rajaguru added that the roof on the northwest part of the choultry and the two rooms in the western portion have collapsed. He said that these rooms may have been the kitchen, choultry keeper's accommodation and store rooms.



"From these sculptures we come to know that the 'Marudhu Pandiars' renovated the Narikudi choultry and donated it. Similarly, the choultry in Maraiyur was also repaired, renovated and new pillars were erected. Presently, the sculpture of the 'Periya Marudhu' has been damaged," he said.



He requested the government to remove trees that have grown in and around the choultry. He also urged for preserving it as a heritage monument after repair work.