If CM Stalin’s visit gets us better roads in Coimbatore, want him here more often: BJP

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said that Chief Minister M K Stalin should visit Coimbatore more often so that people residing there can get good road facilities. She was speaking to the media after inaugurating the new bus shelter at Gandhipuram.

Speaking regarding CM’s visit on Tuesday, she said that she presented her demands for the district’s welfare during CM’s last visit with some of those requests being addressed by the government. “Stalin listened patiently to our demands during our last meeting and we hope that he will fulfil them.”

Pointed out that the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport is delayed due to some land parcels not being fully vacated, she said, “We will request CM to ensure that the land is cleared before it is handed over to the Central government. We will also discuss the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project.”

She added, “It will be good if the roads in the city are laid before CM’s visit. I request CM to visit Coimbatore more often. At least then the residents will get good road facilities.”

Speaking about improvements in her Coimbatore South constituency, she said that several Anganwadi centres in her constituency are open and that all the existing centres are being replaced with new buildings.

Talking about Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, Vanathi said, “Vijay should consider the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal with an open mind. As a political leader, he should evaluate the pros and cons of this proposal rather than merely echo the views of other parties. Let’s see how the central government presents this information to the public.”

She further said, “The central government does not interfere in matters related to language and food; the BJP’s aim is unity in diversity. It was their choice to alter Thiruvalluvar’s depiction, but we do not have evidence of how it was portrayed a hundred years ago. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed they would ban the NEET exam and there was a secret behind it. However, though three and a half years have passed, the public is still unaware of that secret. Political parties should be conscious before making announcements.”

Commenting on the Brahmin protest, Vanathi said, “There are laws to protect people from the Scheduled Castes, but not the Brahmin community. While there is ongoing denigration of their language and defamation of their community, they seek reasonable requests.”