Industrialists, organisations want new railway division in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Various Industrialists and social organisations met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Coimbatore on Monday.

They also demanded a new railway division with Coimbatore as its headquarters and new lines connecting Mettupalayam to Sathyamangalam and Erode to Palani.

They also submitted a petition demanding the redevelopment of Coimbatore, Coimbatore North, and Podanur railway stations to improve facilities and passenger experience.

They urged the extension of the Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur train up to Coimbatore with stops at Palani, Pollachi, and Kinathukadavu and the introduction of new train services, specifically a Coimbatore-Rameswaram train and a Coimbatore-Tiruchendur train, to enhance connectivity to these destinations.

They said, “At Podanur, train maintenance facilities like pit lines, stabling lines coaching depot, and train watering facility must be approved immediately and a brief halt must be also be provided for Coimbatore-Mangalore Intercity Express.”

They added, In line with the policy followed by railways in renaming stations inside big cities in our country, Podanur must be renamed as Coimbatore South Junction because it is situated within the city limits. An entrance to the northern side of the Podnaur station should also be given as there is an adequate space on the existing road and it will give easy access for passengers from the central part of the city.”