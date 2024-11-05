Landslide causes TN villagers to walk several km for basic amenities

THENI: Residents of Agamalai village were forced to walk several kilometres to Periyakulam for basic amenities, after rubble from landslides obstructed the way in multiple locations from Agamalai to Periyakulam Road. Villagers claimed that the rubble was cleared off the road only two days after the landslide on Monday. Officials said that sporadic rain caused the delay and remaining minor works will be completed soon.



Sources said, earlier on Friday, following sporadic rainfall in the Western Ghats, a landslide occurred in nearly 10 places in the mountain road connecting Periyakulam to Agamalai. As the roads were not motorable, villagers had to opt walking several kilometres for basic amenities for two days, till Monday.



Agamalai village is situated in the mountains above Sothuparai Dam. Though the area is situated close to Periyakulam in Theni district, the village comes under the Bodinayakanur panchayat. There are nearly 10 villages including Pattur, Parambur, and Karunparai near Agamalai, which uses the same road to commute to Periyakulam for work and school.



"Officials have been clearing debris for the last two days. As Deepavali holidays are over, children have to walk several kilometres to go to school. For purchasing basic amenities, locals have to walk all the way down from the mountain for transport. We request officials to restore the road as soon as possible," said Subbaiah, an Agamalai resident.



When contacted, a senior official from Theni district said that the particular road is maintained by the highways department and following the landslide, a team was immediately deployed to clear the rubble. Rocks and fallen trees in several locations have been removed in the last two days, the remaining work will be completed by Monday evening, he said.



The sporadic rainfall in the hills have slightly delayed works. Village officials and block level officials were deputed to ensure that the work was expedited.