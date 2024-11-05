Nilgiris gets 750 mm rain in 24 hours; 20 houses flooded in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru declared a holiday for schools and colleges of Coonoor taluk in Nilgiris district on Monday, owing to rains.

The district had received a total rainfall of 749.4 mm in the last 24 hours ending Monday at 7.30 am, of which Coonoor and Burliyar received the highest rainfall of 87 mm and 82 mm respectively. Similarly, Coonoor Rural received 85mm, Hulical received 87mm, Yedappalli received 74 mm, Kotagiri received 59 mm and Kil Kotagiri received 28mm.

Coonoor Fire and Rescue Service Department sources said a total of six trees fell on roads at six different places on Monday, leading to traffic snarls on inner roads. “A tree that fell at Palaya Aruvankadu behind the cordite factory was cleared after two and a half hours at 12.15pm on Monday. Likewise, another tree that fell near the DSSC College Wellington on Bandhimai Road was cleared at 12.30pm. No major casualities were reported,” said a staff member of the Coonoor Fire and Rescue Service department.

In Coimbatore due to heavy rain in areas surrounding Coonoor, the Bhavani River received a good inflow, which led to flooding on its banks. Meanwhile, the district administration has asked people not to bathe in the river and refrain from grazing cattle along the banks.

Rainwater inundated over 20 houses at Sri Rangarayan Odai, Indira Nagar, Ramasamy, and VOC Street within the municipality limit.

Subsequently, Mettupalayam municipality officials visited the areas and said that the area was flooded due to undergoing repairs of shutters at Vellipalayam checkdam. The water was later drained out from these areas after officials opened a few shutters.

The district received a total rainfall of 327.40 mm and an average rainfall of 14.33 mm. While Pillur dam received the highest rainfall of 116 mm, the lowest rainfall, 38mm, was recorded at Mettupalayam. Periyanacikenpalayam and Thondamuthur received 22mm each.