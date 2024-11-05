Nine TN districts may get heavy rain on Nov 8,9

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted heavy rain at isolated places across nine districts including Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram on November 8 and 9. Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive heavy rainfall during this period.

Weather bloggers have predicted that Chennai may start receiving rainfall from November 7 as the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal could develop into a low-pressure area.

According to the RMC, two cyclonic circulations are currently active — one over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast and another over southeast Bay of Bengal. A trough extends from the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

“There is a possibility that the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal could develop into a low-pressure area. Another cyclonic circulation is also expected over the Andaman Sea around Tuesday, which is also expected to intensify. We anticipate these systems will bring rain to Chennai and surrounding regions from November 7,” said independent weather blogger K Srikanth.

The RMC said heavy rain is likely at some places in Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, and Virudhunagar districts on November 10.