Nine TN districts may get heavy rain on Nov 8,9

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted heavy rain at isolated places across nine districts including Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram on November 8 and 9. Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive heavy rainfall during this period.
Weather bloggers have predicted that Chennai may start receiving rainfall from November 7 as the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal could develop into a low-pressure area.
According to the RMC, two cyclonic circulations are currently active — one over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast and another over southeast Bay of Bengal. A trough extends from the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.
“There is a possibility that the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal could develop into a low-pressure area. Another cyclonic circulation is also expected over the Andaman Sea around Tuesday, which is also expected to intensify. We anticipate these systems will bring rain to Chennai and surrounding regions from November 7,” said independent weather blogger K Srikanth.
The RMC said heavy rain is likely at some places in Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, and Virudhunagar districts on November 10.
Landslips at 10 places after rain in Western Ghats
Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul districts and Karaikal may also get isolated heavy showers on November 10. In areas for which heavy rainfall is predicted, a yellow alert has been issued and the rainfall intensity is expected to be around 7 to 11 cm.
Following sporadic rainfall in Western Ghats, landslips occurred at 10 places on the mountain road connecting Periyakulam to Agamalai in Theni district.
Due to the heavy rain, Nilgiris collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru declared holiday for schools and colleges in Coonoor taluk in Nilgiris district on Monday.
The district received 749.4 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours ending 7.30 am on Monday, with Coonoor and Burliyar receiving the highest of 87 mm and 82 mm, respectively.
For Chennai, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy on Tuesday, with light rain likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to range between 25°C and 26°C.
Between October 1 and November 4, Tamil Nadu received 242.2 mm of rainfall, which is 20% higher than the normal average of 202.4 mm for the period.