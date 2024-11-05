Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin opens first govt-run co-working facility in Kolathur

Set up at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore, the facility spans across three floors.
Chief Minister MK Stalin at the facility jointly established by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the CMDA, on Monday
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the state’s first government-run co-working and learning space, ‘Muthalvar Padaippagam’, on Jagannathan Street in Agaram, Kolathur.

Set up at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore, the facility spans across three floors — the ground floor will function as co-working space, first floor will be a learning centre with a library and the second floor, a cafeteria.

The facility, developed as part of the ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam’ has been jointly established by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metro Development Authority.

The co-working space includes a 38-seater room with individual work desks with charging points, three conference rooms (two four-seater rooms and one six-seater room), and a place to store belongings. The facility is aimed to help men and women who have been unable to start their own businesses due to insufficient space, according to a release.

The space will be open from 9 am to 9 pm. For using a desk at the co-working space for half a day, a fee of Rs 50 will be charged and for a full day, Rs 100 will be charged. The monthly membership has been fixed at Rs 2,500. For 4-seater meeting rooms, Rs 150 will be charged per hour and for the 6-seater meeting room, Rs 250.

The learning centre can accommodate 51 people at a time. The facility, aimed to help people preparing for UPSC and other competitive exams, has a provision to store 2,000 books.

The fee for the learning centre, open from 6 am to 11 pm, is Rs 5 per person for 2.5 hours. The second floor houses a 30-seater rooftop cafeteria with toilet facility.

The reservation for seats can be made through https://gccservices.chennaicorporation.gov.in/muthalvarpadaippagam. The entire facility is air-conditioned, has wi-fi access and is open on all days.

At Kolathur, Stalin also inaugurated three multi-purpose centre buildings costing Rs 80.90 lakh, laid the foundation for 77 transformer substations valued at Rs 3 crore, a women’s gym building valued at Rs 43 lakh and a library building valued Rs 38.50 lakh.

He also reviewed the renovation of a pool in G.K.M. Colony at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore and distributed laptops to 107 students who completed training at Anitha Achievers Academy and sewing machines to 350 women.

