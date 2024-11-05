Tamil Nadu Open University plans to educate textile workers’ kids in Tiruppur

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) is in the process of holding talks with Tiruppur textile traders to enable children of factory workers pursue higher education. This is part of the varsity’s initiatives to spread awareness of its various courses, across industries.

Last year TNOU’s enrolment in the Coimbatore region was 1,000. This year, so far, the figure has reached 3,000. The figure is likely to increase further when the admission season ends on November 15. Overall, TNOU has managed to enrol over 11,000 students so far, according to officials.

“We had a fruitful discussion with the Tiruppur exporters association and they have agreed to facilitate enrolment of their workers in TNOU courses,” said the regional coordinator of TNOU, Coimbatore region.

He further said Coimbatore regional centre of the university earlier offered only 35 courses, however from this academic session, the university is inviting enrolment in 75 programmes.

He also said they are holding meetings in gram sabhas to sensitise villagers to the TNOU courses.

Even awareness meetings are being conducted in various industrial units across the state. “We are also encouraging migrant labourers to enroll in our courses, “ said the regional coordinator.