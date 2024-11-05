TN man, son found dead on collapsed steel cot; cops book case of suspicious death

DINDIGUL: In a case of suspicious death, a man and his son were found dead purportedly owing to a fall from a steel cot on which they were sleeping at Shanarpatti in Dindigul district on Monday.

According to sources, Gopikrishnan (37), a tailor, lived on Kaliamman Koil Street lived with his wife Logeswari (30) and two children. On Sunday night, he and his elder son Karthick Roshan (9) went to the first floor to watch TV and sleep.

When Gopalakrishnan’s mother-in-law went upstairs on Monday morning, she allegedly found the two dead. The relatives informed the police, who sent the bodies postmortem.

During preliminary inquiry, police said they found no external injuries on the bodies. The bolts connecting the steel frame which balance the metal bed were weak, police added. Unable to support the weight of the father-son duo, the cot might have collapsed crushing the throat of the two persons, sources said.

A case of suspicious death has been registered and the next course of action will be decided based on the results of postmortem report, police said.