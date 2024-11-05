TN nurse sexually assaulted on way from hospital, youth held

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old nurse at the Orathur Primary Health Centre in Lalgudi block was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth on Thursday evening while returning home after her shift.

Based on a complaint, the Lalgudi police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and arrested Gokul (25) on the same day. He was lodged in Tiruchy central prison on Friday.

The accused followed her as she was walking home and attacked her about two kilometres from the health centre, sources said. She was admitted to the Lalgudi government hospital and later shifted to MGMGH, where she is undergoing treatment.

Demanding strict punishment for the suspect and robust safety measures to protect healthcare workers, the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association, alongside various government officers’ unions and women’s organisations, on Monday staged a protest near the collectorate. They reiterated the need for functional CCTVs, improved lighting, regular police patrolling, and secure transport options for staff, especially for female workers on night shifts.

“We were committed to serving the public even on Deepavali, yet now, one of our own is hospitalised with severe injuries. Ensuring our safety should be a priority. Many of us work night shifts in constant fear, often dealing with individuals in inebriated state who threaten us, but rural public health centres lack dedicated security,” said SK Sujatha, state deputy general secretary of the nurses association.

“Though the incident occurred outside the facility, it highlights the need for police patrol in high-risk rural zones. If measures are not taken, we risk a repeat of RG Kar hospital incident here,” said S Navaneethan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association.

A senior police official assured increased patrolling and urged women professionals to download the Kavalan SOS mobile application, promising swift assistance within seven minutes when needed.