Will free forests of invasive weed spectabilis in a year, TN govt tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that the forests of the state would be made free of one of the invasive weeds — Senna spectabilis — by the next 12 months.

The submissions were made by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Srinivas R Reddy in a report filed through special government pleader T Seenivasan before a special division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday.

Recording the report, the bench said, “As far as removal of Senna spectabilis is concerned, it is heartening to note substantial progress is made and finally, it is placed before the court that by October 1, 2025 the forests in Tamil Nadu will be without the invasive species called Senna spectabilis.”

According to the report, two companies — Tamil Nadu News Print Limited and Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited — will be entrusted with the task of removing about 14,000 tonnes each of senna spectabilis from the forests across Pollachi, Dindigul, Erode, Sathyamangalam, Udhagai and Masinagudi. Both the firms have to complete the task by October 1, 2025. They will pay the cost of Rs 350 per tonne for the removed plants.

The bench asked the forest department officials to negotiate with the companies for raising this conservation charges but cautioned that the exercise of removal of weeds shall not be halted due to failure to arrive at a consensus on the rate.

“We place our hope and trust that the mission for making the state’s forests free of Senna spectabilis by October 1, 2025 is achieved and debarking is also made to ensure prevention of regeneration of the species,” it said.

Referring to setting up of a briquetting unit, the bench allowed the officials to do so if it finds a suitable place by taking into account the factors including weather conditions. It stressed that the unit shall be established by January 1, 2025 as promised by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Meanwhile, the bench reiterated its concern and displeasure over lack of strict implementation of the e-pass system for granting entry of vehicles into Kodaikanal. It said if the system is not properly implemented and the actual number of vehicles are not accounted for, as directed already, it would lead to ‘erroneous data’ collection and subsequent evolution of ‘erroneous scheme’ for fixing the carrying capacity of the hill station. The bench directed the forest department to file a report in this connection.