CM Stalin announces six new projects for Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hits a ‘sixer’ during his visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday with his six new projects. Some of the major announcements include an integrated jewellery park, a new TIDEL Park, extending the Avinashi Road flyover for 5 km from Chinniyampalayam to Neelambur and repairing the damaged roads of Coimbatore city at the cost of Rs 200 crore.
After laying the foundation stone for the Rs 300 crore worth Periyar Grand Library and Science Centre at Anuparpalayam in Coimbatore, Stalin announced a slew of development projects for Coimbatore after meeting with the people and listening to their list of demands on Tuesday.
Stalin said, “I met with the gold jewellery workers, went directly to their place and heard their demands & grievances. Accepting their demand, here is the announcement. A gold jewellery industrial park will be set up at Kurichi SIDCO in Coimbatore, which is a major gold jewellery hub in the world. With all facilities including a NABL-accredited laboratory, this facility will built for Rs 126 crore and will employ 2,000 people directly and 1,500 people indirectly. And I am going to make important announcements by accepting the demands of the people of Coimbatore now. Over the past few years, Coimbatore has emerged as one of the fastest-growing IT hubs in India. This has increased the need for office space for many companies. In view of this, another large IT complex will be set up on a 17.17-acre land in ELCOSEZ, adjacent to the existing Tidal Park".
Similar to the international standard Ramanujam IT City set up by Kalaingar in Chennai, this mega project will be implemented in Coimbatore in collaboration with private IT companies. With an area of three million square feet, this IT complex will employ around 36,000 youth and will surely be a new milestone in the future development of the city of Coimbatore.
The elevated flyover on the Avinashi Road from Uppilipalayam to Chinniyampalayam which was started during the previous regime and was progressing at a snail’s pace has been expedited now. This flyover will be extended from Chinniyampalayam to Neelambur for another 5 km at a cost of about Rs 600 crore rupees.
Modern elephant-proof fences will be constructed for 10 kilometres at a cost of Rs 7 crore to prevent human-animal conflicts caused by the movement of elephants and to prevent crop damage and loss of life in the Thondamuthur region.
A joint drinking water scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 26 crore, which will benefit 38 villages in the Anaimalai panchayat union and town panchayats of Kotur, Vettaikaranpudur and Udaiyakulam. Similarly, another joint drinking water scheme to supply drinking water to 295 villages in Pollachi North, Pollachi South and Kinathukadavu panchayat unions will be implemented at a cost of Rs 51 crore.
"Yesterday, during my inspection & review work, in response to the demands of the public from various walks of life who met me, a special project will be implemented in the Coimbatore Corporation areas at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, to upgrade the roads that have not been renovated for many years, pave new roads affected by the UGD works, turn mud roads in the areas where there are more residential areas, into quality tar roads,” he concluded.
Social activists, NGOs and people of Coimbatore have welcomed the projects announced by the Chief Minister for the welfare of the district on Wednesday and expressed their gratitude over the announcements.