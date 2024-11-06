CM Stalin announces six new projects for Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hits a ‘sixer’ during his visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday with his six new projects. Some of the major announcements include an integrated jewellery park, a new TIDEL Park, extending the Avinashi Road flyover for 5 km from Chinniyampalayam to Neelambur and repairing the damaged roads of Coimbatore city at the cost of Rs 200 crore.

After laying the foundation stone for the Rs 300 crore worth Periyar Grand Library and Science Centre at Anuparpalayam in Coimbatore, Stalin announced a slew of development projects for Coimbatore after meeting with the people and listening to their list of demands on Tuesday.

Stalin said, “I met with the gold jewellery workers, went directly to their place and heard their demands & grievances. Accepting their demand, here is the announcement. A gold jewellery industrial park will be set up at Kurichi SIDCO in Coimbatore, which is a major gold jewellery hub in the world. With all facilities including a NABL-accredited laboratory, this facility will built for Rs 126 crore and will employ 2,000 people directly and 1,500 people indirectly. And I am going to make important announcements by accepting the demands of the people of Coimbatore now. Over the past few years, Coimbatore has emerged as one of the fastest-growing IT hubs in India. This has increased the need for office space for many companies. In view of this, another large IT complex will be set up on a 17.17-acre land in ELCOSEZ, adjacent to the existing Tidal Park".