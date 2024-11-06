'Compared to northern states Tamil Nadu has grown a lot today', says CM Stalin

Minister Senthil Balaji has given a ‘Come Back’ to implement government schemes in Coimbatore district by breaking all the obstacles that were placed before him. There was a request to set up a science centre along with the library in Coimbatore. Like the Anna Library in Chennai and the Kalaingar Library in Madurai, this library will be established in Coimbatore in the name of Periyar. Its opening ceremony will be held in January 2026. I also inspected the Semmozhi Poonga works. It will be completed soon and will be opened in June next year. 10,000 families have benefited from orders issued yesterday for a 35-year-old land release request in Coimbatore.

Among the promises announced in the parliamentary elections, the site for the construction of an international cricket stadium has been selected and the work will begin soon. The development works for the welfare of the people are being carried out and Tamil Nadu has developed in all fields and is now a great state in the country. "Comparing the northern states and Tamil Nadu 50 years ago and now, Tamil Nadu is the leading state in all fields. Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economic state in India and the most urbanized state in India. South is now giving away a lot to the North. And that is a fact which no one can deny,” he concluded.