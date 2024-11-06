'Compared to northern states Tamil Nadu has grown a lot today', says CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: “Tamil Nadu has developed in all fields and is now a great state in the country. Compared to northern states, Tamil Nadu has grown in all sectors now. Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economic state in India and the most urbanized state in India. South is now giving away a lot to the North. And that is a fact which no one can deny,” said, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Coimbatore on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin reviewed the development works in the Coimbatore district on Tuesday & Wednesday and went on to inspect the Semmozhi Park works at Gandhipuram in the city. Later, he laid the foundation stones for the grand library & science centre at Anuparpalayam and addressed the gathering of students in the event alongside ministers EV Velu, KN Nehru, V Senthil Balaji, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and other higher officials.
The grand library is set to be established at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. The facility will have 8 floors and will be spread across 1.98 lakh sq ft and include a library, science centre, incubation centre, digital library, kids library, planetarium, space lift, convention centre, terrace garden, rare books collection, competitive exams preparation centre, etc.
Speaking at the event, Stalin said, “It was in Coimbatore that the Tamil Pudhalvan project was started. I am pleased to be present at this event today. After taking charge of the government, I have been going to every district and participating in the event of providing welfare assistance. I have been to Coimbatore 3 times, participated in various government events and initiated projects. I directed the ministers to review the status of the announcements made in the last 3 years and went to America to attract investments. After coming from here, I asked the ministers about the status and started the work of inspecting each district. I chose Coimbatore as the first district to start my inspection & review works".
Minister Senthil Balaji has given a ‘Come Back’ to implement government schemes in Coimbatore district by breaking all the obstacles that were placed before him. There was a request to set up a science centre along with the library in Coimbatore. Like the Anna Library in Chennai and the Kalaingar Library in Madurai, this library will be established in Coimbatore in the name of Periyar. Its opening ceremony will be held in January 2026. I also inspected the Semmozhi Poonga works. It will be completed soon and will be opened in June next year. 10,000 families have benefited from orders issued yesterday for a 35-year-old land release request in Coimbatore.
Among the promises announced in the parliamentary elections, the site for the construction of an international cricket stadium has been selected and the work will begin soon. The development works for the welfare of the people are being carried out and Tamil Nadu has developed in all fields and is now a great state in the country. "Comparing the northern states and Tamil Nadu 50 years ago and now, Tamil Nadu is the leading state in all fields. Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economic state in India and the most urbanized state in India. South is now giving away a lot to the North. And that is a fact which no one can deny,” he concluded.