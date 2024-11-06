Dad, girl from Andhra Pradesh dump body in trolley bag after murder, held

CHENNAI: A father and his 17-year-old daughter from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh were arrested by the Korukkupet Railway Police late on Monday on the charge of murder after they allegedly attempted to dispose off a woman’s body near Minjur railway station by concealing it in a trolley bag.

According to police, the two tried to dump the trolley bag at a secluded spot on Minjur station platform and attempted to board a train when they were stopped for questioning by a police team. After noticing blood stains on the trolley bag, the police examined it and found the body of an elderly woman inside the bag. The 43-year-old man was a goldsmith and his daughter was a college student.

Police claimed that the man had confessed that the murdered woman, Ramani (65), was his neighbour. A police official said, “Initially, the man told police that Ramani tried to force his daughter into prostitution and he killed her in a fit of rage. However, further questioning revealed that he was facing financial problems and decided to murder the woman and steal her jewellery.”

On Monday morning, the man entered her house and smothered her with a bedsheet, clubbed her to death and stole her gold chain. To dispose of the body, he stuffed it in a trolley bag and boarded a train to Chennai, accompanied by his daughter. The father and daughter were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. Police said that as per procedure, the case will be transferred to Nellore police soon. The woman’s body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem.