Four arrested for attack on SC boy in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: After a 17-year-old SC boy was attacked by members of a dominant caste on Monday, the Tirunelveli taluk police arrested four persons on Tuesday and are searching for other suspects. The boy was attacked at his house in Melapattam village.

SP N Silambarasan formed a special team to apprehend the attackers.

“The police reviewed CCTV footage and identified around six individuals exiting the village on two-wheelers after carrying out the attack. The team also questioned locals in Thirumalaikozhunthupuram, the suspects’ native village, and managed to arrest four of the six suspects,” sources said.

Meanwhile, demanding the arrest of all culprits, SC residents of Melapattam staged a road blockade. Silambarasan held discussions with the protestors.

“On Monday, the victim was walking near his house when a car sped past him, nearly hitting him. He confronted the occupants, leading to an argument between him and the gang. A bystander intervened and diffused the situation. However, that evening, the gang returned with a few others and entered the boy’s house when he was alone. They smashed a beer bottle on his head and assaulted him with a sickle. They also damaged household items before fleeing. Neighbours took the boy to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” sources added.