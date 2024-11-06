‘Govts may start copying China on strict censorship’

CHENNAI: China’s technological dominance could lead to increased scrutiny by officials in countries that adopt its technology, said Lt. Col. (retd) Vijaya Kumar, head of cybersecurity and AI at Lincoln Law Chambers, at a panel discussion organised at Crescent Institute of Science and Technology in Vandalur on Tuesday. Like how China follows strict censorship, this practice may spread owing to fear of the popularity of Chinese tech, said Kumar.

On the geopolitical implications of Chinese dominance, he said China offering technology related to telecom, AI, and e-commerce at discounted rates to countries in the Indo-Pacific region is breaking the monopoly of the US and western world. On the flip side, he said that this could push Indo-Pacific nations towards an AI-based authoritarian system of governance.

The panel discussion on ‘Tracing China’s Digital Silk Road in the Indo-Pacific’ was organised by the institute’s department of public policy in collaboration with the Chennai Centre for China Studies (C3S).The discussion was chaired by Col. (retd) R Hariharan VSM, formerly with military intelligence.