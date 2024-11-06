New mission to make Tamil Nadu leading AI hub in five years

CHENNAI: The state government will be implementing the Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission (TNAIM) to position the state as one of the leading AI hubs in the next five years. For implementing this mission, the government has allocated `13.93 crore for the first two years.

The TNAIM document is prepared by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency in association with ELCOT, iTNT and ICT Academy, said Chief Minister MK Stalin, who will head the TNAIM and have members from leading academic institutions, professional experts from the AI sector and leading personalities from the connected industry.

The TNAIM document said the mission will focus on research and developing technological solutions for the problems in governance, thereby fostering effective governance leading to social and economic development. The underlying philosophy of TNAIM is “Social good by design”.

The mission will provide a platform for various stakeholders including government, academia, user enterprises, innovators, and investors to connect and collaborate for their interests.

TNAIM will ensure a precise and cohesive strategy to bridge the gaps in the existing AI ecosystem -- computer infrastructure, data, AI financing, research and innovation, targeted skilling and institutional capacity for data to maximise the potential of AI to advance the Tamil Nadu progress. “TNAIM will be a kinetic enabler of Tamil Nadu’s digital economy and make governance smarter and more data-led,” the document said.