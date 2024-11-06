Scamsters targeting Sabarimala pilgrims, retirees, warn Puducherry cyber cops

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Crime Police urged the Sabarimala pilgrims to be wary of scammers stealing money by approaching the former to enrol in a government insurance scheme. Scammers have allegedly been exploiting the Kerala government's recent announcement of Rs 5 lakh compensation for the death of any Sabarimala pilgrim, said the police.

A press note from the police said that scammers were approaching pilgrims through social media and over the phone, alleging that pilgrims must enrol in a government insurance scheme for the Sabarimala journey. They insist on “processing fee", GST, and other taxes be paid as part of the scheme, convincing the pilgrims to transfer money, they said, adding that they have received several such complaints. The officials clarified that no such fee or insurance is required by the Kerala government and urged the public not to transfer money in response to such demands.

The police also highlighted a surge in scams targeting senior citizens and pensioners. Posing as bank officials, the police said, the criminals have allegedly been contacting elderly persons and asking them to update sensitive information such as KYC details, Aadhaar number, Pensioner Life Certificates, Pension Payment Orders (PPO), bank account details and PAN numbers. They request OTP details, which they in turn use to steal money from the victims’ bank accounts. Over 50 complaints have been received, with losses exceeding Rs 40 lakh, said the police, adding that banks do not request aforementioned details over the phone.

Further, the police cautioned the public against various other cyber scams, including fake job offers, investment schemes promising high returns, and fraudulent messages threatening arrest or blocking of SIM cards. They stressed that messages claiming digital arrests, blocked SIMs, or any request to “confirm identity” by transferring money should be ignored.

They urged the public to contact the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or call the police at 9489205246 or 0413-2276144. Complaints can also be lodged online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.