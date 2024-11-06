SOP soon for police to implement court orders: Tamil Nadu govt to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is being worked out for proper implementation of court orders passed in criminal cases.

Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah made the submission before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira when a contempt of court case against police officials of Koyambedu for failure to act upon the orders of the court came up for hearing. He said the SOP will ensure time-bound implementation of the orders of the court.

Recording the submission, the judge directed him to submit the draft of the SOP in the court.

The petition was filed by J Manohar Dass to punish the police officers concerned for wilful disobedience of the order of the court made in 2022 regarding holding of investigation and filing charge-sheet within two months.

He lodged a complaint at the Koyamebdu police station in 2020 seeking action against a travel agent, Jayasingh Vasanth Ranjith, for returning Rs 13.66 lakh paid for arranging a tour abroad.

Due to visa issues, the tour was abandoned but the police did not take action except registering an FIR.

On Tuesday, Jinnah submitted that the police had arrested the accused and the final report was filed. Justice Jagadish Chandira said such action was taken only after the court had taken the contempt petition and said several affected persons had to knock the doors of the court for action on their complaints.

During the previous hearing, the judge issued summons to 13 police officers, including DCPs R Shiva Prasad, P Kumar, G Umayal and G Subbulakshmi, who have served during the relevant period, to appear before the court. Accordingly, all but two officers appeared.