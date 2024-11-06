Thol Thirumavalavan to consult functionaries on sharing stage with Vijay at book launch

TIRUCHY: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan reiterated that his party will remain in the alliance led by the DMK in 2026.

Responding to reporters at the Tiruchy airport on Tuesday, he emphasised that VCK has been a successful part of the coalition for the past seven years and holds a crucial role within the INDIA bloc at national level.

He also responded to questions on sharing stage with TVK founder Vijay at the launch of a book on BR Ambedkar organised by a private publisher and VCK vice-president Aadhav Arjuna.

Thirumavalavan said the organisers had initially planned the launch for April 14 (birth anniversary of Ambedkar) and to invite CM MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It was later rescheduled to December.

“Now they are saying Vijay will be participating in it. Given the current political environment, participation in the event will be decided after consulting with our key party functionaries,” Thirumavalavan said.

He also emphasised the need to reactivate the Panchami land committee, which was formed under the leadership of former chief minister M Karunanidhi to address issues surrounding lands traditionally allocated for Dalits.