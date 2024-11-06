Thoothukudi organisation wants ban on broadcast of big boss show

THOOTHUKUDI: Demanding a complete ban on the telecast of the 'Big Boss' programme by private TV channels, members of the Karuthurimai Pathukappu Kootamaippu petitioned Kovilpatti RDO here on Tuesday.

In a petition, the Kootamaippu president Tamilarsan said that male and female artistes are in captivity for 100 days and their daily activities and private affairs are recorded in multiple secret cameras.

"The visuals are being broadcast with double meanings and cannot be watched with family members, especially women and children. It encourages people to indulge in immoral activities and justifies a promiscuous lifestyle," members said.

Hence, members appealed to the state and union government to ban broadcast of the 'Big Boss' programme. They also urged to bring in censor board approvals for episodes broadcast in the small screen, whose content are against the cultural fabric of the people, members added.

The members staged a demonstration in front of the Kovilpatti RDO office before submitting a petition in this regard. President Tamilarasan, secretary Adv Benjamin Franklin, Treasurer Subethar Karupasamy and other functionaries were present.