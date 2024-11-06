Three girls saved from bonded labour in Chennai home

“Unable to bear the torture, my sister escaped three times in the first two years and came back to our house. But Rashida would always come for her. Each time, she added her travel costs to our debt. I wanted to go to the police, but Rashida threatened us saying she would file a theft complaint against my sister. I haven’t seen my sister for three years. I’m just relieved that she will finally come back to us,” said the girl’s sister.

According to sources, the rescue operation was initiated after the child helpline received a tip-off about bonded labourers being employed in the house. A district task force, including officials from the District Child Protection Office, Labour Department, Revenue Department, Special Juvenile Police Unit and Social Welfare Department, along with childline workers and activists went to the house on Monday. Although only the owner’s relatives were present during the inspection, the three girls were found working there.

“Initially, the girls were hesitant to speak. But when we spoke to them separately, they revealed the horrific details of physical and verbal abuse. They had been branded and beaten with cooking equipment. One of the girls even lost her teeth after being beaten with a torchlight,” a source, who was part of the rescue team, said.

Family members also said that the girls from Andhra Pradesh tried to escape from the house multiple times, but they were traced with the help of police. “As they were not able to withstand the abuse, the girls escaped from the house. However, the owner traced their location with the help of their phone signal and police and brought them back. Rashida had also filed a police complaint saying that the girls stole jewellery from her shop to ensure that she could threaten the girls from running away. She used the complaint to only threaten the girls and the police didn’t file an FIR,” said a source.

Upon information, the Revenue Divisional Officer also conducted an inquiry for issuing bonded labour certificates. They will be provided immediate relief given to bonded labourers.