Avinashi elevated flyover in Coimbatore to be extended for 5 km: CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: On the heels of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s announcement on Wednesday that the Avinashi Road Elevated Flyover in Coimbatore will be extended for 5 km from Chinniampalayam to Neelambur at Rs 600 crore cost, the Special Projects wing of Highways Department in the district told TNIE that it would soon commence the extension’s initial stage works, including a project study and preparation of a detailed project report (DPR).

Touted as the longest flyover in Tamil Nadu, the Avinashi expressway project was officially sanctioned in August 2020 and the works began on December 3, 2020.

The under construction flyover is 10.01 km long and 17.25 m wide. It starts at Uppilipalayam near the police quarters and culminates at the Goldwins near KMCH. The Special Projects wing is expected to complete the flyover construction costing Rs 1,621.30 crore by January 2025.

Sources said the structure will have a total of 305 pillars and construction of only one near the Nava India Junction remains pending as the EB department is yet to shift the high-tension electric wires in the area. Furthermore, work for around 31 decks, including three on Hopes ROB is pending.

The expressway will also have a total of eight ramps at the entry and exit points at Anna Statue, Nava India, Hope College and near Sitra. Three of these ramps have so far been raised. The main carriageway works have been almost completed. Overall, around 83% of the project works have been finished, added a source.

Addressing the long-pending demand of activists, industries, entrepreneurs, NGOs and the public, the Chief Minister on Wednesday, announced the flyover’s extension till Neelambur highway. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Special Projects wing said, “We will soon begin work for the extension project.