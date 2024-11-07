‘CM Stalin trying to woo voters, but outcome will be clear in 2026’: BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: Commenting on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s various announcements during his two-day visit to the city, Coimbatore South BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday said he was trying his best to attract people of the district and whether his attempt was successful will be revealed in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Interacting with the media after a brief meeting with Stalin, Srinivasan said the Neelambur-Chinniyampalayam flyover extension which has now been announced, was a demand earlier raised by her during an Assembly session. “I had also requested the establishment of a jewellery park in the city,” she said.

“I have submitted a petition to the CM seeking the implementation of Viswakarma Yojana in Tamil Nadu, to make Coimbatore garbage-free, and launch metro rail projects. I have also alerted him that many files and documents that should be handed over to the centre for executing a metro rail project in Coimbatore, are pending with the state government,” the MLA added.

On a query related to Stalin’s statement that taxes paid by states in South India are used to develop Northern parts of the country, Vanathi said the CM should not attempt to divert the public’s attention using separatism. “He should instead focus on constructively carrying out development works in the state,” she said.

Srinivasan also charged that corruption was rampant in state government departments. The chief secretary and state ministers camped here for days before CM’s visit and ensured basic facilities were in place,. New roads were laid, bushes removed and garbage cleared. The MLA added that the CM should regularly inspect places akin to his Coimbatore visit.