Coimbatore-Dindigul MEMU train extended till November 30

COIMBATORE: Following good patronage, Southern Railways has decided to extend the Coimbatore-Dindigul Unreserved MEMU Express Special Train up to November 30. The Railway Passengers Association welcomed the move and requested the officials to make it permanent.

Initially, though the railway officials planned to operate the train only for a week starting from October 30-November 6, due to the Deepavali rush, they decided to extend it considering the number of tourists visiting Palani temple as part of the Shasti festival.

J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said, “The train can be used not only by passengers from Coimbatore but also from Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Periyanacikenpalayam, and Thudiyalur as they can reach Coimbatore junction by the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore passenger train.

He added, “Likewise, passengers from Somanur, Irugur, Singanallur, and Peelamedu can also use the train at a very minimal cost and it’s 100 per cent safe to travel, unlike road trips. Travelling in trains is also comfortable and convenient for passengers.”

N Subramanian, Podanur Train Users Association general secretary, said, “The passengers should make good use of the train so that the railway would think of making it permanent and various association members like us could request the railway department to extend the train for the benefit of passengers, especially Murugan devotees.”

Train No. 06106- Coimbatore Jn-Dingdigul Jn Unreserved MEMU Express Special Train will leave Coimbatore at 9.35 am on November 7 and will be operated up to November 30 (except on Sundays) and reach Dindigul Jn at 1.10 am on the same day.

Train No. 06107- Dindigul Jn-Coimbatore Jn Unreserved MEMU Express Special Train will leave Dindigul Jn at 2 pm on the same dates and reach Coimbatore Jn at 5.50 pm the same day.