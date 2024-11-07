DRDA floats tender for implementing Blue Flag programme in Ariyaman beach

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Ariyaman Kushi Beach in Ramanathapuram will soon receive a makeover as efforts are underway to earn it the Blue Flag certification, under the TN-SHORE project. The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has invited tenders for renovating the beach to international standards at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore.

Following a primary survey of the area, infrastructure development will be carried out at the beach. There are 33 criteria that need to be fulfilled before applying for the Blue Flag Certification. Under the tender floated by the DRDA, toilet facilities, solar lights, seating area and benches, a ramp to the beach, litter-free areas, and waste-processing measures need to be launched at the beach.

The Kushi beach situated near Ariyaman area, is close to Mandabam. The beach area faces Palk Bay and is quite popular among tourists. The beach witnesses a daily footfall of 3,000 to 4,500, and the number surges during the holiday season.

Various facilities such as accommodation, freshwater pool, and a children's park, are already available in the area. Considering its popularity and eco-friendly conditions, the Kushi beach along with three other beaches in Tamil Nadu, has been selected for renovation as part of applying for the Blue Flag certification.

A senior DRDA official said the state government has launched the TN-Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) project with funding from the World Bank. The project aims to enhance the resilience and sustainable utilisation of coastal resources. The Blue Flag certification is an eco-labelling given by the Foundation of Environmental Education (FEE) to beaches if it fulfils the internationally standard safety criteria.