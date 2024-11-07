Eviction notices trigger panic among residents near Padmanabhapuram fort

KANNIYAKUMARI: Stating that the municipality has attempted to vacate them from their houses near Padmanabhapuram fort, residents of the locality raised concerns as they have received nearly 80 notices from the officials.

The centuries-old Padmanabhapuram palace is surrounded by a giant fort, a portion of which was damaged a few years ago on the south side. Even as no renovation works have been carried out, the Padmanabhapuram municipality has sent notices to the residents of houses located on revenue lands adjacent to the fort wall.

M Usha, a resident, said, “We have been living here for 32 years and we also have power connections. The municipality has sent a 15-day notice to vacate our homes. I have an ailing husband to take care of. Where will I go?”

‘Authorities should consider our situation’

“We constructed our house using Rs 2.10 lakh we received under the PM housing scheme. The municipality’s notice has left us shattered. The authorities should consider our situation,” said 68-year-old K Leela, another resident.

Echoing similar sentiments, L Meena said, “Our family built the house after obtaining loans, and we have spent lakhs of rupees. We even paid property and drinking water tax.”

Another resident alleged that the authorities got her to sign the eviction notice even though she could not read.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's (VCK) central district secretary SE Mesiya said people have been living for generations near the fort wall. “People of all communities live here peacefully. They are poor people, who have spent most of their savings to build these houses.

Now, the municipality is forcing them to vacate the place. The municipality had given the notice only on November 2, which was signed on October 25. Instead of vacating them, the government should renovate the damaged fort wall,” he added.

When contacted by TNIE, Municipality Commissioner N Maheswarai said that as the fort wall was damaged, the municipality had sent notice to houses near the fort wall to vacate their houses which were situated located on revenue land. It was taken as a precautionary measure, she added.

Official sources said the municipality had sent notices to over 80 houses as around 100 houses were located on revenue land near the fort wall. The revenue department and the residents have to identify alternate houses, which will be provided under a government scheme, they added.