Hour before CM Stalin’s flight, Coimbatore airport gets hoax bomb threat

COIMBATORE: Sleuths from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) launched a search operation after a bomb threat was sent to the Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The bomb threat came an hour prior to the chief minister’s scheduled departure to Chennai. However, the search revealed that it was a hoax bomb threat email.

Sources said an email was sent to the email ID of the manager of Coimbatore International Airport by miscreants on Wednesday morning, claiming that they have planted a bomb in the airport premises, that will explode soon.

Peelamedu police, along with sleuths of BDDS, commenced a search operation in the terminal building and premises. However, the search revealed that it was a hoax threat, officials said. They added that flight operation was not affected due to the threat.