In five months, 50 of 244 tmcft Cauvery water ends up in sea

CHENNAI: The state has received 244.52 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of Cauvery water from Karnataka between June and October this year, surpassing the required amount of 143.36 tmcft. The extra inflow amounts to an additional 101.16 tmcft for the state. Out of this, nearly 50 tmcft of water has been diverted to the sea, a senior official revealed.

According to data from the Water Resources Department (WRD) accessed by TNIE, the Mettur reservoir, the state’s perennial water source, currently holds 74,100 mcft of water (79.28%) of its full capacity of 93,470 mcft, as of Wednesday.

With adequate rain expected during the northeast monsoon until mid-January, the state is likely to meet its water requirements during the upcoming summer season.

Meanwhile, farmers have urged the state government to expand water storage facilities to benefit ayacut land in the delta regions. However, officials have said new projects to provide a lasting solution will only be feasible if the state government allocates funds to the WRD for implementation.

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “We have identified nearly 10 sites along the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers where we can construct barrages. This could allow us to store an additional 10 TMC of water. We have prepared detailed project reports for this purpose and submitted to the government.”

The official added constructing a barrage with a capacity of 1 TMC would cost at least `600 crore approximately. “We are waiting for government approval and funding to begin these projects,” he said.

KV Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, emphasised that building barrages with a combined capacity of 10 TMC could benefit nearly 1 lakh acres of farmland in the delta regions. He voiced disappointment over the delay in government action despite farmers’ repeated requests.

Elankeeran added, “Since the DMK assumed office in 2021, we have proposed that the government pump Cauvery water into nearby lakes and ponds. If Chennai’s drinking water supply can be secured with Cauvery water, why can’t the state government use it to fill local ponds and lakes?”

He suggested constructing two barrages annually could enable the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers to store an additional 10 to 20 TMC within five years, allowing farmers to increase their agricultural activities year-round.