Madras HC allows vet’s plea to check on ailing monkey at Vandalur Anna zoo

CHENNAI: Madras High Court allowed a veterinarian to visit an ailing monkey currently lodged at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur near Chennai on Wednesday for checking its health conditions.

Justice C V Karthikeyan passed the orders permitting Dr V Vallaiappan, president of Prani Mithran, to see the monkey—a bonnet macaque—and check its health conditions on November 9. The judge directed the authorities of the Forest department to file a report on the matter.

Vallaiappan petitioned the court for interim custody of the animal, which he had treated for paralysis and other ailments suffered due to dog bites at Sholingur in Ranipet district, where he held a camp for animals on December 4, 2023.

He stated that a forest department staff member brought the premature baby monkey to the camp as it was fighting for survival due to multiple injuries inflicted by strays. After providing treatment for about 10 months, the forest department officials took custody of the animal and lodged it at the zoo.

He sought the court to order interim custody, arguing the monkey still requires continued treatment, as the authorities concerned had not taken any positive action even after submitting a representation in this regard.