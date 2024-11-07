Madras HC closes PIL as govt assures action on dilapidated jetty bridge

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to renovate a jetty bridge in Ramanathapuram district, after the authorities said a proposal to build a new jetty is pending with the government.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing a PIL filed by I Kalantar Aasik Ahamadu, seeking directions to renovate the damaged jetty bridge in Soliyakudi village (MV Pattinam) of Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the said jetty is in a dangerous condition and needs urgent renovation.

Photographs showing the condition of the jetty were also placed before the court.

The government pleader submitted that a proposal for construction of a new jetty for Rs 10 Crores is pending with the government and the work is to be taken up in 2024-2025.

In light of the above submissions, the court found no reason to issue mandamus and closed the writ petition. It also gave the petitioner the liberty to seek re-opening of the petition, if no action is taken within a year.