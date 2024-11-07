No physical education teachers in over 50 per cent govt schools in Dindigul district

DINDIGUL: Of the 170 government higher secondary schools in Dindigul district, 93 lack physical education teachers while 30 schools have no playgrounds, an RTI reply revealed.

Dindigul district is divided into 15 education divisions — Atoor, Bathlagundu, Dindigul City, Dindigul Rural, Kuzhiyamparai, Kodaikanal, Natham, Nilakottai, Ottanchatram, Palani Rural, Rediyar Chatram, Shanarpatti, Thomppampatti, Vadamadurai, Vedasandur.

Speaking to TNIE, RTI activist K Rathispandian said, "When the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2024 were held, there was poor response from the schools which lacked physical education teachers and playgrounds. There are many government lands available in the villages near the government schools.

About 1-3 acres of land is enough for sports training. But, the education department and headmasters have not taken any steps to help the students. Many schools do not have a physical education period either.

I do not know why the education department does not care about the importance of physical education, as it promotes fitness, overall health and well-being. Lack of physical education during school hours causes potential friction among students and paves the way for low self-esteem."

An official from the district education department said, "Many parents and students are upset with the issue. Besides, there is no space available in most of the schools for playgrounds.

These are long pending issues and we have informed our superiors. The vacancies will be filled based on deputations and transfers. We are using the help from the district sports office to conduct various sporting events."