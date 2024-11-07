Parents protest against Angeripalayam road one-way traffic plan

TIRUPPUR: Over 100 parents staged a road blockade in front of the city police commissioner’s office on Wednesday, against the police’s decision to change Angeripalayam road into a one-way.

Sources said Angeripalayam road diverges from the City Police Commissioner’s office junction on Avinashi Road. They added that a government-aided higher secondary school and a private matriculation higher secondary school are functioning on this road and it also allows access to many residential areas. The city traffic police planned to convert the road into a one-way to ensure smooth flow of traffie, which meant that vehicles can only ply from Kumar Nagar to Angeripalayam.

Police also decided to divert vehicles coming towards Kumar Nagar from Angeripalayam road to SAP Junction and the trial run for this commenced on Monday.

Parents allege that this change in traffic has caused inconvenience to those bringing children to the two schools. They staged a road blockade in front of the city police commissioner’s office on Wednesday morning.

The protest, affected traffic on Avinashi road. The protestors said, “It is difficult to take children on bikes and go to SAP junction and come to schools through Avinashi road. The road from Angeripalayam road to SAP junction is quite narrow as well, causing traffic snarls. Hence, the Angeripalayam road should not be converted into a one-way.”

Following this, after talks with the protestors, police announced that vehicles would be allowed as usual on the Angeripalayam road in the peak morning and evening rush hours. Following this, parents gave up the protest.

“This is a temporary solution we have arrived at. Further action will be taken after due consultation,” a police officer said.