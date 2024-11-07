Patients upset after septic tanks overflow in Palani GH

DINDIGUL: Patients and attenders were upset after sewage overflowed from septic tanks in the premises of Palani government hospital on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to TNIE, Social Activist K Iraniyan said, "Palani government hospital is one of the oldest medical facilities in the taluk. Hundreds of patients, mostly from poor families and scheduled caste communities, are completely dependent on the facility.

The septic tanks overflowed and flowed into the verandah, along the labour ward and outpatient ward. Many women, who had just delivered babies, became nauseous. Many outpatients were unable to bear the foul smell. We are unable to tolerate the issue as a hospital cannot be spreading diseases."

Palani Government Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Udhayakumar told TNIE that the current drainage system and the buildings were very old. He said, "The septic tanks and internal drainage system is very weak.

Due to the rise in number of patients, the sewage quantity is huge and overflows sometimes. When the sewage cannot flow out through the public drainage system, we use septic tankers. However, we are unable to always anticipate sudden overflows. We will address and clean up the issue shortly."