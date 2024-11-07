Residents, activists opposed permitting stone quarry in Ulagani

MADURAI: Residents of Ulagani village, representatives of various farmers' associations and environmental activists opposed the establishment of a stone quarry at the village located near the airport, during a public hearing on Wednesday. The villagers also complained that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) allegedly organised the public hearing, about 10 km away from the proposed stone quarry area.

In the presence of Thirumangalam RDO Kannan and Pollution Control Board Engineer Sugumaran, the public hearing was held for giving permission to Suganya Blue Metals Stone Quarry to function in a proposed area of 8.6 acres. Residents said that if the land would be provided for quarrying, they might lose their livelihood and there will be groundwater depletion and air pollution.

Environmental Activist Kambur Selvaraj said in the meeting that the proposed land was against Tamil Nadu Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 1959. He mentioned that there is a large number of approved housing sites and water channels within a radius of 300 metres.

At the public hearing, there was a scuffle between environmental activists and stone quarry supporters. The supporters said that environmental activists belong to Melur taluk, and the proposed land is in Kallikudi taluk. Hence, they cannot make a comment on activities taking place in other taluks.

The environmental activists claimed that they have the right to oppose any environmental issue, which brings about climate change, leads to heavy rain, flood, violation of environmental rules and creates adverse effects on nature.

Later, environmental activists, farmers and residents submitted a petition with District Collector MS Sangeetha, in which they claimed that there are check dams, bridges, wells, and high voltage electric towers near the proposed land area. They also said that as per the rules, no road and overhead tanks must be there in the proposed area. But, there is a road and an overhead tank in the proposed area. "The stone quarry submitted forgery documents and received an environmental clearance certificate," petitioners claimed.