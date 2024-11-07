TN farmers mull stir over move to enforce Land Consolidation Act

CHENNAI: Peeved at the state government’s step to enforce the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 which facilitates allotment of large chunks of land for special projects, farmers’ unions and activists are mulling statewide agitations to prevent implementation of this law.

The Act seeks to streamline the process of consolidating government lands for large projects and regulate the process for the exchange of lands involving waterbodies, and the protection of such water bodies. Though the Act has certain clauses to protect the waterbodies in large land parcels acquired for special projects, the farmers are skeptical about these provisions.

Strongly condemning the state government for recently framing rules for this legislation, P R Pandian, president of All Farmers Organisations’ Coordination Committee told TNIE, “This law paves the way for corporate houses taking charge of lakes, ponds, and other water resources. If this legislation is not withdrawn, the ruling DMK will face the wrath of the farmers in the 2026 Assembly elections. In association with other farmers’ unions, we will organise massive state-wide protests against this law.”

V Jeevakumar, an agricultural activist from Bhoothalur in Thanjavur, said, “This legislation is nothing but a stab to the farmers on their back.”

Sami Natarajan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TNVS) affiliated to CPM expressed doubt whether the rules were framed to complete land acquisition for the Parandur airport project, for which more than 13 large water resources need to be allegedly destroyed.

According to the 2013 legislation on the acquisition of lands, the government can acquire lands only if 80% of the people in the area agree to it. In Parandur, 80% of the people have opposed the project.

Advocate M Vetriselvan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, “According to this law, the land parcel, including the waterbodies located in it, can be transferred to the private parties on an assurance that they will preserve it. In due course, the private company may contend that the flow of the watercourse has been diverted and the water resources could be reclassified as flood drain areas so that the land parcel can be used for other purposes.” CHENNAI