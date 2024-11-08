20K dengue cases, 8 deaths recorded in Tamil Nadu this year

CHENNAI: A total of 20,138 dengue cases and 8 deaths have been recorded from January 1 to November 5 this year, the health department said in a statement.

Surveillance has been intensified and all steps are being taken to contain the spread of dengue, it said. Delay in seeking medical care had led to the death of the eight persons, which includes a six-year-old girl from Chengalpattu district. With the intensified efforts, dengue mortality has seen a notable reduction this year compared to previous years, the statement added.

The statement comes in the backdrop of accusations of negligence from opposition party over the death of the girl.

According to the statement, the state reported 30,425 dengue cases in 2022 and it dropped to 29,401 in 2023. The government remains vigilant in monitoring dengue cases and is well-equipped in diagnosing, treating and preventing further cases, the release said.

The northeast monsoon season often leads to a rise in vector-borne diseases, especially dengue, due to water stagnation in domestic and peri-domestic areas. Dengue cases generally increase between November and December, the statement added.