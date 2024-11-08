3,242 single-phase digital meters found faulty in Madurai city

As many as 3,270 digital meters — 3,242 single-phase and 28 three-phase ones — have been found to be defective in Madurai city, as on October 7, 2024. According to Tangedco records, among the faulty meters, 70 are in Madurai South, 1,352 in Madurai West, and 1,848 in Madurai North. Of these, 47 became defective due to high voltage burns.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Engineers Sangam (Madurai) secretary G Kathirvel opined that the excess load (power) consumption from customers is the primary reason for faulty digital meters under single phase power supply.

“The defects could be of different kinds - improper display, burning of wire, short circuit, fusing of components and other kinds of repair. Excess consumption of load can damage the internal circuit of single phase digital meters.

For instance, if the customer has an air conditioner and a water heater in a single phase (power connection), irregulated use will surely damage the digital meter as both consume high voltage. However, this is not the case with three phase power supply, as the load is divided. Hence, we often find minimal damage or defects in these meters.”

A top Tangedco (Madurai) official said external factors like excess load from transformers or lightning and internal factors like excess load consumption from electronic or electric goods inside the house can make meters faulty.

“For an internal issue, the consumers will be charged. But, in case of external factors, the Tangedco will replace the faulty meter,” the official said.