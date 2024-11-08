Anna University among top 200 Asian univs

CHENNAI: Anna University has been ranked among the top 200 universities in Asia by the London-based higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in the QS University Rankings Asia 2025.

The university is ranked 177th in the list. While Bharathiar University grabbed 221st spot, Madurai Kamaraj University secured 310th rank. The ranks of these state universities holds significance as all the three varsities are functioning without vice chancellors.

“Rankings of our state universities are much better than many nationally-reputed institutions. However, the scenario will not be the same next year, as the absence of V-C will have an adverse impact, “ said V-C of a state university. Alagappa university has secured 285th rank, and IIT Madras is in the 56th position.

The rankings are based on the scores obtained by the universities on the following parameters: International faculty, staff with PhD, faculty student ratio, inbound exchange, academic reputation, citations per paper, papers per faculty, international research network, international students, outbound exchange and employer reputation.

“In the papers per faculty category, AU has scored a perfect 100 which helped it improve its performance this year. Last year, it was in the179th rank, “ said a faculty of the university.