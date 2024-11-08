Brother of accused in Kodanad case ordered to pay Rs 1.1 cr to EPS for libel

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over character assassination of individuals on social media with no restriction, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered C Dhanapal — brother of the prime accused Kanagaraj (deceased) in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case — to pay Rs 1.1 crore as damages to Edappadi K Palaniswami for linking the AIADMK general secretary with the crime.

Justice R M T Teekaa Raman passed the order on a defamation suit filed by Palaniswami against Dhanapal and granted a permanent injunction restraining him from making defamatory statements in the future.

“It is a sorry state of affairs that in the age of social media, desecration of the reputation of public figures has become child’s play. Anyone can open a social media account and post the messages; thousands of likes and dislikes are received, however, in the process, the reputation of the man who is targeted becomes, sadly, mud ...,” the judge said. He termed the trend of making controversial messages viral as an “unfortunate human tendency in the present age”.

‘EPS can apply for removal of defamatory comments’

Justice R M T Teekaa Raman noted that social media platforms, instead of aiding people with positive data for human evolution and better living standards, now offer a “fertile ground” for the mushrooming of this tendency.

“Further, in modern times, social media platforms, for all their unquestionable and undeniable benefits coupled with their indispensability, come in a combo, with this kind of sordid sequelae,” the judge said.