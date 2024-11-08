Civic facilities likely to come up on 40 acres reclaimed from dumping yard in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy corporation has ambitious plans for a part of land recovered from the municipal dump yard at Ariyamangalam after removing accumulated waste. Civic facilities, including community centres and a school, are being considered on 40 acres of reclaimed land.

The corporation has so far spent about Rs 118.89 crore recovering the dump yard. Officials admitted there are requests from various quarters, including residents, to use the land for beneficial projects considering the money spent. Already it has been planned to establish a compressed natural gas (CNG) plant and debris recycling plant, but these two projects together may require roughly seven acres.

Sources said the initial plan to use the space for planting native trees was dropped due to various reasons. Senior corporation officials said they are now considering several civic projects on the recovered land. "We are already working on it. There are plans to use the recovered land for multiple projects.

We will not use the entire vacant land for one project; we are considering multiple projects like building commercial buildings, school, etc. All these will be beneficial for the residents, and some land will be left vacant for future needs," a senior corporation engineer said. Apart from the monetary factors, some senior officials pointed out other factors for considering using the recovered land for such projects.

"After biomining started in 2019, there was a plan to use the recovered land for planting trees. But, in 2022, the corporation decided to have five zones and Ariyamangalam came under the new Thiruverumbur zone. Now, the only vacant corporation land under the Thiruverumbur zone is the dumping yard land.

Therefore, we had recently decided to consider using the recovered land for various projects, including schools, commercial buildings and community centres. We would conduct a feasibility study for it next year. We would also take the opinion of residents during the study, and it will be presented to the council," an assistant commissioner said.