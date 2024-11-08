Devotees throng Tiruchendur Murugan temple to witness 'Soorasamharam'

THOOTHUKUDI: Thousands of devotees thronged the Tiruchendur Murugan temple to witness 'Soorasamharam', which marks the culmination of the Kanda Sasti festival here on Thursday.

The Kanda Sasti festival is celebrated by Tamil Hindu devotees worshipping Lord Murugan. The festival began on November 2 at temples and the period is marked with penance and prayers.

A sea of devotees thronged at Tiruchendur Murugan temple, considered to be the second abode of Lord Murugan, to witness the 'Soorasamharam' at the beach. Several devotees came on a pilgrimage to the temple by foot, known as the 'Padayatra' and some devotees pierced their cheeks with 'Vel', as an offering to God.

Following special abhishekam and pooja, Lord Murugan graced devotees at the beach. At 5.30 pm, the 'Soorasamharam' was enacted with Lord Murugan killing Soorapadman, who took different guises. The devotees chanted names of Murugan, as he slayed Soorapadman with his trident.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements with at least 4,500 police personnel from southern districts in-charge of safety, security, crowd management and traffic. Over 150 CCTV cameras and several watchtowers were established for surveillance. Large displays were erected to telecast the event.

The event will be followed by Thirukalyanam, Thangamayil Vahanam, Oonjal Utsavam and Manjal Neeratu on respective days until November 12.

Similarly, culmination of the Kanda Sasti festival was celebrated at Bagampriyal Udanurai Sankara Rameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi city, Kalugasalamoorthy temple in Kalugumalai, and Shenbagavaliamman temple in Kovilpatti. After 'Soorasamharam', devotees concluded their abstinence.