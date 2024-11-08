Four men threatened not to ply autos in Kaniyur; cops seize their vehicles

COIMBATORE: Owing to a dispute between autorickshaw drivers over the last few weeks regarding the use of an auto stand in Kaniyur, the Karumathampatti police have seized the vehicles of four auto drivers. The four men said the police had been threatening them not to operate from the stand.

Along with AITUC union members, they subsequently met Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan and urged him to allow them to ply autos in the locality.

G Daniel, one of the affected auto drivers said, “We belong to Scheduled Caste and hail from Arasur and Kaniyur areas.

Earlier, the four of us used to operate autos owned by others, for a daily wage. Recently, we bought our own autos and stationed them near the Kaniyur Toll Plaza which is 100 metres away from the existing auto stand. However, the drivers in the existing stand have been threatening us for the last few weeks not to ply our vehicles in this locality.”

“Making matters worse, the police seized our autos on Tuesday. They are also persuading us not to operate here. We bought the autos after taking loans. To make ends meet, we have been offering school trips. Now, with no vehicles, our livelihood has been taken away from us,” he added.

When contacted, Karumathampatti Police Station Inspector T Shanmugavelu said, “There was a quarrel between the drivers in the existing stand and the new auto drivers. Objection was raised against the new drivers stationing their vehicles near the Kaniyur Toll Plaza. Despite warnings, the drivers did not listen to us. So, we seized their autos.” Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan has promised to convene a peace meeting to resolve the issue.

S Palanisamy, vice president of Coimbatore Auto Workers Union (AITUC affiliation), said, “Even the existing auto stand was not created after securing proper permission. The four men had stationed their autos just 100 metres away from the stand. The police are also threatening them. How can police personnel order auto drivers to not operate in particular localities? On top of that, they have ruined the drivers’ livelihood by seizing the autos.”