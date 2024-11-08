In the midst of a ‘very real’ climate change

I didn’t know much about Long Tank that seems to have snaked through what is T Nagar today according to a map that has been etched in my memory ever since I first encountered it, until a few years ago.

During research for Rivers Remember, I stumbled upon a large sized digital map and I obsessively zoomed and zoomed into it, until I found what would have been the main road around my home. It was… inside the Long Tank.

As I write this, a submersible motor is furiously pumping water out of my building’s basement parking lot. Every year, before the fears of flooding begin to creep into others around me, even as they post photos of rain-drenched leaves, crisp banana fritters and tea, set to Ilaiyaraja’s music on their Insta stories, a slow trickle of water emerging from a gap in the wall in my basement begins to gnaw away at the peace in our otherwise amiable neighbourhood.

A basement car park inside Long Tank is self sabotage, we know that now. But in the years before 2015, this trickle was just called ‘seepage’. As a solution to this seepage, an engineer suggested a secondary wall. The secondary wall too has a hole these days, through which water makes its way to flood our basement.

As a mother now, I worry doubly about that double wall. What if it crashes one day from the wetness of all this seepage? What if it hurts someone?

The trauma of the 2015 floods is not just mine. It is collective and I know this because around October to December, every year since the time I wrote a book about it, people have remembered me, the book, and the floods.