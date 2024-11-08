Kiran Bedi’s 'Fearless Governance' makes international debut in French at Pondicherry University

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University celebrated the international launch of Kiran Bedi's critically acclaimed book, Fearless Governance, now available in French as Une Gouvernance sans peur, at an event held today at the University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium.

This launch, a collaborative effort by the University’s Department of Management Studies and Department of French, marks a significant milestone in bringing Bedi's principles of ethical leadership and governance to a French-speaking audience.

The event gathered a distinguished audience, including Etienne Rolland Piegue, the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai; Tharanikkarasu, Acting Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University; Theva Neethi Das, former Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; S. Pannirselvame, former Head of the Department of French; Clement S. Lourdes, Director of Culture & Cultural Relations; Rajneesh Bhutani, Acting Registrar of Pondicherry University; and Sandhya Cherian, Correspondent of The Study School, Puducherry.

Kiran Bedi, celebrated author and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, delivered a thought-provoking address on the need for "fearless governance", stressing the importance of leadership marked by integrity, accountability, and courage, especially within public service. .