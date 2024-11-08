Madras HC directs 3-member committee to inspect Madurai GRH to verify structural stability

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Dean of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy, to depute an HOD of the institute to inspect the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, along with the Chief Engineer of Madurai Public Works Department and GRH Dean. The three-member committee is expected to file a report on the structural soundness of the buildings at the GRH by the next hearing on December 12.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete gave the direction on a suo motu petition filed to ensure the structural soundness and safety of the buildings and other infrastructure in the hospital. The suo motu proceedings were initiated in September by taking cognisance of media reports about the sudden collapse of a portion of the ceiling of the said hospital.

In the previous hearing, the judges had told the Registry of the court to suggest names of independent engineers, preferably from any reputed institution, to certify on the structural stability of the buildings in the campus. Based on the suggestions made, the judges appointed the three-member committee to inspect and file report.