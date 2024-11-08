Pregnant minor accuses priest of sexual assault in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: City police commenced inquiries with a temple priest on Thursday after a 17-year-old accused him of sexually assaulting her. The police are yet to file an FIR in the case.

The incident came to light when the victim developed stomach pain while visiting a relative’s house in Sivaganga. She was rushed to a government hospital, where it was revealed that she was eight months pregnant. Sources said the GH alerted the police.

The victim then told her parents that the priest of a temple near her house in Madurai city limits had sexually assaulted her. The parents subsequently informed the police about it.

Hospital sources said they are providing necessary care to the girl. District Child Protection Unit officials and members of the Child Welfare Committee are yet to submit their report. A senior police officer said they are conducting inquiries with the priest. Based on the investigation and reports, further action will be taken, the officer added.